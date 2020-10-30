1939 - 2020 Bob Gibson, the bon vivant who helped set the tone for living the good life in the midst of rock's ascendance in the '70s, was an important behind-the-scenes influencer in the emerging Los Angeles music scene. He was smart, charmingly brash, and had an instinctive knowledge of what would work in the changing social order. He chimed in on Rolling Stone's infamous magazine launch that featured a full-page ad in the Wall St. Journal, introducing an important new generation to corporate America. He was seminal in urging performers and their representatives to get involved in using their voices to raise awareness at fundraisers for issues and candidates.Gibson was immediately recognizable driving between the offices of record companies, managers and agents in his white Rolls Royce. Originally working with a series of more traditional P.R. companies, Gibson hit his stride teaming up with Gary Stromberg, forming Gibson & Stromberg and becoming the public relations and marketing innovators who developed effective au courant strategies to introduce artists, including The Beach Boys, The Eagles, artists from the U.K. and across America like Pink Floyd, The Who, Curtis Mayfield, and The Allman Bros., and to tout special events, companies and concerts. They were also infamous for throwing the best and most memorable parties, à la Alice Cooper's Welcome To My Nightmare.Their Sunset Blvd. offices were the first stopping-off point for bands arriving from England, where they often stormed in, even before dropping their luggage off at their hotel. G&S' relationship with bands like ELP, Roxy Music and The Rolling Stones made them the official go-to company for musicians and bands expanding into the U.S. market. From their perch on Sunset Blvd. they became fixtures at the best restaurants, parties, and watering holes in Los Angeles. Tuesday night usually found the entire office at The Troubadour, as they catapulted artist after artist into America's consciousness, including Elton John, James Taylor and Cheech and Chong.G&S's eventful run ended abruptly, shortly after their consortium opened The Rainbow Bar and Grill. Gibson moved on to become an executive at ABC Dunhill Records and Stromberg moved on to produce films. But corporate life did not suit Bob, and he soon left ABC to open a string of boutique music P.R. firms. He continued to represent labels, publishers and concert promoters, spearheaded the promotion of huge rock festivals held in stadiums across the country, introduced artists like Public Image, Philip Glass, and Aerosmith and produced unforgettable events such as Queen's multi-day album release party in New Orleans that drew participants from around the world.Born in Los Angeles, Bob was the only son of Colonel Bill Gibson (Navy ret.) and Suzanne Ainsworth Hazard. He began his career parking cars at the legendary Coconut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel, one of the franchises of his grandfather's System Parking Company, the largest such company in the U.S. With more of a mind of being an insider instead of outside, and recognizing that the Grove was the social and entertainment hub of the city, he charmed their P.R. representative into taking him on as an apprentice. This allowed him to leap headfirst into the social milieu of Los Angeles. Subsequently he managed the Los Angeles version of New York's Cheetah nightclub on the Santa Monica Pier, overseeing the mylar and silver fantasyland that hosted guests from Vogue Magazine models and editors to L.A.'s with-it artists, actors and musicians. He also opened The Black Rabbit Inn, catering to the organic tastes of young, hip, West Hollywood, before turning full-time to marketing music.Upon his retirement from public relations in the late '90s, Gibson took a position as director at his family's burgeoning System Property Development Co. and relocated for several years to Montecito CA, Portugal, and Palm Springs. In the last decade he returned to Los Angeles, living in Hancock Park. Bob Gibson died of natural causes on October 23, and is survived by his three sons, Courtney Gibson, Christian Gibson and Bobby Gibson, and his sisters, Melinda Haldeman, Patti James and Cynthia James.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store