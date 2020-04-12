|
|
October 11, 1935 - April 5, 2020 Bob was a kind patriarch, loyal friend, honorable businessman, and generous philanthropist. He served as President of Temple Beth El and President for the B'nai B'rith Lodge in San Pedro, California, and as a board member of the North Coast Repertory Theatre in San Diego, California. He was passionate about the arts, enjoyed reading, traveling, sailing and playing golf. Together with his wife and best friend, Adrienne, they shared a beautiful marriage of 60 years that will be forever and always. He was a proud father to his daughter, Lynn, (son-in law, Joe Benzoni), and his son, Howard, (daughter-in-law, Lindy Cohen), and loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Benzoni, and Laurel and Aaron Feldner.He was a loved big brother and the closest of business partners to Norman Feldner (sister-in-law, Joanne) and loved big brother to Rosalie Davidson (brother-in-law, Don). He was an adored brother-in-law to Marilyn Segal and Iris Rothstein. He was a deeply loved brother-in-law to Jeri Bronstrup, Gene Rothstein and Edward Segal, who have preceded his death. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews.Bob leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness woven into the lives of his family and friends. The family is planning a celebration of life. In keeping with his philanthropic ways, Bob would have appreciated a donation to City of Hope or other charity organization in his memory.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2020