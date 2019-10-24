Home

Robert Henry Wood

November 25, 1943 - October 16, 2019 Robert Henry Wood, loving father of three adoring children, has passed away at the age of 75. He had a lust for life and saw the good in everyone. He was known for his friendliness, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. A celebration of life service will be held at his children's mother's house in LA on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 3-7pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to the family. For details email [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 24, 2019
