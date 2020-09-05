1/
It is with sadness that we share the news that Robert Hess Sherinian passed away on August 26, 2020. "Bob" as he was known to family and friends, and "Tiny" as he was known within the clown community, adored people and making everyday life feel special. He has left the world with fond memories, and a legacy of service, exuberance and laughter. He died peacefully as a result of health complications he had been battling for several years. During his final days he was able to be with family and friends under the good care of his grandchildren in Northern California. He and his wife Julianne had recently moved to the area after years in the Laguna Woods and South Pasadena, CA communities. Bob was most proud of being a Great-Grandfather, Grandpa, Dad and Husband. He was a pioneer in Southern California's retail clothing industry, a proud Armenian-American, a local activist in every community where he lived and a friend to all. The son of Hess & Rose Sherinian and a graduate of Pasadena High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and volunteered with civic causes throughout the greater Los Angeles area. A true extrovert, Bob loved meeting new people, debating politics, traveling with his wife Julie, and learning more about the world. A memorial service will be held in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
