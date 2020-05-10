Robert Holmes (Bob) Elsner
Robert Holmes (Bob) Elsner passed away on May 4, 2020 from a stroke. He was 86 years old. Bob graduated from Santa Ana High School followed by attendance at Santa Ana College from 1951-53 (named a member of the Hall of Fame in 2002) then transferred to USC where he received his B.A. in journalism in 1955 followed by two years in the U.S. Navy. In 1957, he married Nancy Lee Robison. Bob stayed true to USC for many decades as a Cardinal and Gold member, Skull and Dagger member and enthusiastic USC football fan.Bob's auspicious career included a nonstop string of leadership positions in association management, including CEO of the Multnomah County Medical Society (MCMS), CEO of the Los Angeles County Medical Association (LACMA), and CEO of the California Medical Association (CMA). He also served as member and Chair of ASAE (American Society of Association Executives) and board member for several hospitality management associations.After retirement to Palm Springs in 2001, Bob's "volunteer" work lead to his two-term appointment as Chair of the Palm Springs International Airport Commission, Palm Spring Rotary Club President, interim CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, advisory committee member for the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitor's Bureau and other community roles.Nancy died in September 2016, after which Bob remained in Palm Springs. He was a generous husband and father with an unstoppable work ethic, and he provided for his family throughout his entire life while continually motivating others in the community across multiple generations and stations in life. He remained passionate in his advocacy for organized medicine.Bob is survived by daughter Alison Elsner of Palm Springs; half-sisters, Barbara Elsner Angier of Anaheim and Rheta Elsner Morse of Garden Grove; cousins, Paula Elsner Nurse and Pamela Elsner of Honokaa, Hawaii; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Jack Elsner, of Orange. Cremation was private, however those wishing to support Bob's preferred charities are asked to donate to PVA.org/PVA/donate-now-search?sc=WEQYYDFPDSCH&mc=legacy&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=evergreen&utm_content=WEQYYDFPDSCH" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_PVA">Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA.org) or Boys Town (boystown.org).

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Family, May The God of comfort bind up your grieving hearts with loving kindness and tender care and most of all His strength as you cope during this very difficult time and in the challenging days ahead.
BRY
May 10, 2020
We had just moved to Palm Springs and I joined the Palm Springs Rotary and Bob was my first Friend I made in PS. We shared allot of laughs. He had such an incredible sharp wit. There was no match for Bob. He was a generous man with his time and he was always a great support to me. A very special person on my life I will miss him immensely....
Jacque Wachs
