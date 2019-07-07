Resources More Obituaries for Robert Brumfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Hugh Brumfield M.D. Jr.

March 29, 1933 - July 3, 2019 Robert Hugh Brumfield, Jr., M.D., age 86, of La Cañada Flintridge, California died July 3, 2019, after a brief illness. "Dr. Bob," as his friends referred to him, lived a wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew him.Dr. Bob was born on March 29, 1933, to Mrs. Helen White Brumfield and Dr. Robert Hugh Brumfield, Sr., in McComb, Mississippi. He graduated from McComb High School in 1951 and was awarded the History Medal by the Judith Robinson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to the senior with the highest average grade in three years of history. Dr. Bob was the valedictorian and president of his class. Throughout his time in school, he earned varsity letters in football, basketball, track, tennis and golf. Upon graduation, he attended Tulane University, where he majored in pre-medicine, played football freshman year, and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. While in medical school, he married his sweetheart, Martha Ann McSpadden of Rome, Georgia on August 31, 1957. In 1958, Dr. Bob followed in his father's footsteps and graduated from Tulane University's School of Medicine. After graduation, he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Ochsner Clinic and Foundation Hospital from 1959 to 1965. During those years, he and Martha had two children, Robert Hugh, III, of Bakersfield, California, and Jane Tyre (Montero), of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Bob was certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery in 1967 and was trained to perform all orthopedic surgery. He had two sub-specialties: hand surgery and rheumatoid arthritis. He was welcomed to the staff of Lewis-Gale Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia where he practiced orthopedics from 1966 to 1973. In the spring of 1973, he said, "I was made an offer I could not refuse," and moved his family to California. He maintained a private practice at Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale from 1973 to 1991. From 1991 to 2000, Dr. Bob served on the staff of Friendly Hills Medical Group. He continued to see patients in Bakersfield as part of the Orthopedic Hand & Spine Center staff until 2017.In addition to his work in private practice, Dr. Bob served on the clinical faculty at the University of Southern California's Department of Orthopedic Surgery. He received numerous outstanding staff awards, produced fifty scientific papers, and presented at annual medical conferences. Dr. Bob loved to write. He authored two chapters in hand surgery textbooks and wrote three book reviews in orthopedic surgical journals. Dr. Bob was a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS). He served as President of the AAHS from 1996 to 1997. His passions extended beyond medicine. Dr. Bob loved to travel to Hawaii, take cruises to the Mediterranean, and ski in the Rockies. Both he and Martha loved animals and always had dogs in their home. He was an avid reader of books and newspapers and especially loved to study the annual college football preseason preview guides. Dr. Bob played tennis and golf throughout his life and was a member of the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. Known for his sense of humor, positive outlook on life, and as a true southern gentleman, Dr. Bob will be fondly remembered. To say Dr. Brumfield will be missed is a huge understatement to all who knew him. Dr. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha McSpadden Brumfield; son Robert Brumfield (Lorna Hislop); daughter Jane Montero (Pete); half-sister Linda Kathryn Gerhardt (Paul); and his stepmother, Ann Rimes Brumfield. He additionally leaves behind grandchildren, Paul Brumfield, Jordan Montero, and Kate Montero; nieces, Janet Brumfield (Glory Sanders), Brenda Brumfield Swords, and Betsy Brumfield Naugle (Dr. Thomas C. Naugle, Jr.) and Amanda Gerhardt; nephew Carl Gerhardt.Dr. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert White Brumfield. A memorial service will be held at La Cañada Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Tulane School of Medicine. Visit giving.tulane.edu/som or mail checks to Tulane University School of Medicine, 1555 Poydras Street, Suite 1000, New Orleans, LA 70112. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Dr. Robert H. Brumfield, Jr. by writing a memo on your check or by completing that section of the online giving form. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019