1/1
Robert Irving Alperson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 3, 1932 - September 9, 2020 Robert Alperson passed away on September 9, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a loving partner and devoted husband to his wife, Rosalind (deceased) for 64 years, and a special father to his three children Steve (Del Raye), Bonnie (Arnie) and Lonnie (Stacy). He will be greatly missed by his Grandchildren Ashley, Alyssa (Harrison), Mandy, Joelle, Mikey (Justine), Kayla, Matt and his Great-Grandchildren Jadon, Colton, Brayden, Hudson and Jack. He was an uncle to Jeffrey and Jimmy (deceased), and Melinda (deceased). He loved to travel, enjoyed horse-racing, supporting his local sports teams and great times spent with friends, but most of all he loved his family. He was a charming man, who had a knack for figures and a very curious mind. As a successful, tough-minded businessman he had a great reputation and following in the Steel Industry and was the Chairman of Rolled Steel Products Corporation and E & E Steel Co. in Los Angeles. He was a very philanthropic and giving man who supported many charities throughout his lifetime. With his wisdom and positive attitude, he passed down many valuable lifelong lessons that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. We will miss him greatly, and he will always remain forever in our hearts and mind! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held on September 14 at 3:00pm and will be "private" with "immediate" family only at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved