September 3, 1932 - September 9, 2020 Robert Alperson passed away on September 9, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a loving partner and devoted husband to his wife, Rosalind (deceased) for 64 years, and a special father to his three children Steve (Del Raye), Bonnie (Arnie) and Lonnie (Stacy). He will be greatly missed by his Grandchildren Ashley, Alyssa (Harrison), Mandy, Joelle, Mikey (Justine), Kayla, Matt and his Great-Grandchildren Jadon, Colton, Brayden, Hudson and Jack. He was an uncle to Jeffrey and Jimmy (deceased), and Melinda (deceased). He loved to travel, enjoyed horse-racing, supporting his local sports teams and great times spent with friends, but most of all he loved his family. He was a charming man, who had a knack for figures and a very curious mind. As a successful, tough-minded businessman he had a great reputation and following in the Steel Industry and was the Chairman of Rolled Steel Products Corporation and E & E Steel Co. in Los Angeles. He was a very philanthropic and giving man who supported many charities throughout his lifetime. With his wisdom and positive attitude, he passed down many valuable lifelong lessons that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. We will miss him greatly, and he will always remain forever in our hearts and mind! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held on September 14 at 3:00pm and will be "private" with "immediate" family only at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068



