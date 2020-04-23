Home

More Obituaries for Robert DiFrancesca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. DiFrancesca

Robert J. DiFrancesca Obituary
February 9, 1945 - April 21, 2020 Robert ("Deets") DiFrancesca was born in Melrose Park, Illinois on February 9, 1945. He died peacefully at his home in West Hollywood, California on April 21, 2020. Robert is survived by his brother Joseph of Potomac Falls, Virginia and a large family of friends who admired and loved him.He earned his BA from Lewis University and his MA in Education from the University of Illinois, Champlain. For many years until his retirement, he taught school in Chicago and Los Angeles.Robert was a devout Roman Catholic and an active member of St. Victor's parish, West Hollywood. Funeral arrangements are pending. Holy Cross Mortuary.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
