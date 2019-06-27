October 3, 1931 - May 21, 2019 Robert J. Ely (Bob), 87, passed away on May 21, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Los Angeles. He was the son of Robert and Lula Ely. Bob attended 87th Street School and Horace Mann Jr. High. He graduated from Washington High School in 1950, and later attended Los Angeles Harbor Junior College. While growing up, Bob loved scouts and earned his badges to promote to Eagle Scout. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force in 1950-53. Throughout his life Bob was known for his strong work ethic and helping others. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Nancy. They had a wonderful marriage for 56-1/2 years. He put his wife and family first as a great provider. Bob was a hardworking truck driver with Safeway/Vons Stores and a proud Teamster Union Member of Local 848 and Local 63. Bob served the union as a shop steward and was described by his fellow Teamsters as "someone always there when members and staff needed help." After driving for over 30 years, Bob enjoyed his retirement years with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf and participating in many charity golf tournaments. Bob, fondly called Red because of his red hair, had a way of filling a room with robust laughter and livening up family gatherings with his spontaneous and witty sense of humor. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Dorothy; younger brother, Richard; his niece, Cheryl and his niece, Bonnie. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Lori; his son, Darren; his eldest sister, Mary McKibben and his brother-in-law, Byron McKibben. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will always remember Uncle Bobby and miss his funny jokes. Family and friends will be attending a Graveside Service at Inglewood Park Cemetery on June 28th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary