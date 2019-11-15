|
|
Robert (Bob) John Eveler passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 73. After graduating from Adelphi University in N.Y., Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1969–1972 doing a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry. Upon his return to the States, he met his wife Ellen in Buffalo, N.Y. He relocated to Southern California with his young family in 1978. Bob worked for Pacific Bell for 34 years, retiring as President of the Communication Worker's Union in 2012. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Ellen, his children Kate Dianaty and Sara Shrode, his sister Susan Eveler, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Eveler, his mother, Dorothy Eveler, and his father, Carl Eveler. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on November 21, 2019 at 1pm at Porter Valley Country Club.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019