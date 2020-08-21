Robert James Raffetto was born in Oxnard, California to Italian immigrants Luiggi and Josephine Raffetto, and died at age 96 surrounded by family on August 14, 2020. Bob graduated from Oxnard Union High School in 1941 and enlisted in the US Army as an 18-year-old. He served as a Crew Chief for the 86th Fighter Squadron Maintenance Division in England and later in Germany during World War II. Returning from the war, he married fellow Oxnard native, Barbara Castle. Using the G.I. Bill, Bob attended UC Santa Barbara and USC, earning his Masters Degree and Teaching Credential. He taught math and ran the Woodshop at Hollenbeck Junior High School for 38 years. Bob was highly regarded by his students and arrived daily in his 1957 Volkswagen bug. He served the East Los Angeles community teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at night, and in the summer helping transport the Portable Pool Swimming Program, despite the fact that he personally could not swim. An exquisite craftsman, Bob was a woodworker extraordinaire and designed furniture and items of all kinds, reveling in the fine grain and detail of unique hardwoods. He designed detailed tables, chairs, laminated cutting boards and canes in his home workshop. He was a great bread baker, photographer, ran marathons and played tennis. In retirement, he and Barbara traveled to all four Tennis Grand Slam venues and documented every trip with his most current model camera. He was curious about everything and friendly to everyone he met. He was an incredible father to his children and loved his granddaughter, driving to San Diego for her soccer matches from club level to college. An avid Dodger fan, he closed out his life watching them earn a victory. Bob is survived by Barbara, his wife of 71 years, daughter Ann Raffetto Bjorkman, son-in-law Thomas Bjorkman, son Guy Raffetto and granddaughter Lillian Grace Raffetto. An incredible group of nieces, nephews, family, neighbors and friends mourn his passing.



