February 27, 1924 - May 3, 2020 Robert Joseph Reis, 96, a long-time resident of Woodland Hills, California passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, California. He was the fifth of six children born to Frank J and Zulah M. [Creager] Reis, of Perrysburg, Ohio. After his military service, during World War II, he attended Indiana Technical College in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio Engineering in 1949.After graduation, he began working with the Department of Defense. He continued to reside in Fort Wayne, where he married Alice (Maddy) Reis in 1951. Robert was transferred to California for work in 1962. At that time, Robert and Alice purchased a house and settled in Woodland Hills. Robert continued working for the Department of Defense until his retirement. Robert enjoyed traveling in his motor home, which he embraced in his retirement. He traveled into his early nineties, having made several recent trips to visit family and friends in Idaho, Ohio and Florida. Robert is survived by his sister-in-law Elinor (Kenton) Reis, numerous nieces and nephews and a step-grandson. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Alice Reis; sisters, Virginia Reis and Marcella [Reis] MacLerran; and brothers, Frank, Raymond and Kenton Reis. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Valley Funeral Home in Burbank, California. The body will be emtombed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider giving to a favorite organization of their choice, in lieu of flowers. Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Canyon Trails Senior Living, and the LA Jewish Home for their loving care and support during this difficult time. Thank you to Kraft, Miles & Miller, LLP, and Francine Teitelbaum. Online condolences may be offered to Robert's family at:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries



