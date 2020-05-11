Robert J. Reis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 27, 1924 - May 3, 2020 Robert Joseph Reis, 96, a long-time resident of Woodland Hills, California passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, California. He was the fifth of six children born to Frank J and Zulah M. [Creager] Reis, of Perrysburg, Ohio. After his military service, during World War II, he attended Indiana Technical College in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio Engineering in 1949.After graduation, he began working with the Department of Defense. He continued to reside in Fort Wayne, where he married Alice (Maddy) Reis in 1951. Robert was transferred to California for work in 1962. At that time, Robert and Alice purchased a house and settled in Woodland Hills. Robert continued working for the Department of Defense until his retirement. Robert enjoyed traveling in his motor home, which he embraced in his retirement. He traveled into his early nineties, having made several recent trips to visit family and friends in Idaho, Ohio and Florida. Robert is survived by his sister-in-law Elinor (Kenton) Reis, numerous nieces and nephews and a step-grandson. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Alice Reis; sisters, Virginia Reis and Marcella [Reis] MacLerran; and brothers, Frank, Raymond and Kenton Reis. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Valley Funeral Home in Burbank, California. The body will be emtombed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider giving to a favorite organization of their choice, in lieu of flowers. Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Canyon Trails Senior Living, and the LA Jewish Home for their loving care and support during this difficult time. Thank you to Kraft, Miles & Miller, LLP, and Francine Teitelbaum. Online condolences may be offered to Robert's family at:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2121 West Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
8188453766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved