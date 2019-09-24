|
May 6, 1942 - September 21, 2019 Robert James Duxler of Northridge, CA passed away at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 77. Robert spent over 55 years as a respected and admired member of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. He believed that his greatest reward was the ability to give back to the industry that served him.He is survived by his wife Ellen, his children Jodi and husband Steve, Joshua and wife Rita, David and wife Amy, and his five grandchildren Jessica, Daniel, Emeri, Madelyn, and Lilian
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019