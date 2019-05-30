Home

Robert Joseph Margolis

Robert Joseph Margolis Obituary
June 6, 1924 - May 29, 2019 Bob died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Temmie of 75 years; his children Jeff, Jan (married to Richard) and Peter (married to Lucinda); his grandchildren Eric (married to Jessica), Jeremy (married to Kimberly), Jordan, Adam (married to Tara), Erin, Matthew and Samantha; and his great-grandchildren Tyler, Hunter, Andrew, Elias, Connor, Max and Milo. Bob loved spending time with family and friends, listening to music, and traveling, especially to Paris. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 1, 2019
