August 9, 1933 - August 22, 2020 Surrounded by family, Robert Kiyoshi Sasaki, passed away shortly after his 87th birthday at his home in Torrance, California. Bob will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.Proud of his grandchildren, he praised his sons and daughter for the fine job they had done raising them. How he enjoyed attending their sporting events, graduations, weddings, and just "hanging out" with them!In their 61+ years of marriage, Bob and Alice traveled through many states in the U.S. and visited over 72 countries, loving their African safaris above all. Here in the South Bay, many meals were shared with special friends every week. His beloved dog Koko at his side, Bob cultivated orchids, plumerias, vegetables, and fruit trees. Fishing for the elusive royal flush at casinos and the not-so-elusive trout in the High Sierras added to a near-perfect life.Born to Yuri and Shigejiro Sasaki on August 9, 1933, in Honolulu, Bob passed on August 22, 2020.A graduate of McKinley High School, he received a degree in zoology from the University of Washington. Later he learned dental technology at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. Bob worked in private offices, ran his dental lab with two friends, and ended his career as an associate professor at the USC School of Dentistry.Bob is survived by wife Alice, sons, Glenn (Wendy) and Dean (Allison), and daughter, Kim (John) Karamitsos, and grandchildren Jason (Kathy) Sasaki, Alysa (Matt) Burkhart, Kayli Sasaki; Sara and Jake Sasaki; Akemi, Kai, Johnny, and Melia Karamitsos. Also surviving are sisters, Betty Wataoka and Marge Oto, and brother Dr. Walter Sasaki (Lora), sister-in-law Edith Sasaki, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Dr. Jim Sasaki, Elinor Ishimoto, and Harry Sasaki.Bob's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and workers of City of Hope for the compassionate care he received, and to family and friends whose loving support continues.A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.



