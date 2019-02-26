December 14, 1926 - February 13, 2019 Robert "Bob" Barto, age 92, of Palm Desert, California, passed away on February 13, 2019. Bob was born in Peru, Illinois, on December 14, 1926, one of five children of Frank and Christine (Tena) Barto. He married his high school sweetheart, Bette Kohr, in 1946. Bette preceded Bob in death in 2012. After Bob's discharge from the Army, he and Bette moved to the San Fernando Valley area, until his retirement in 1992, when they moved to Palm Desert. Bob is survived by his three sons, James of Upland, William of Mission Viejo, and Richard of Santa Clarita; his daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; and, eight great-grandchildren. Bob joined Van de Kamp's Bakery in 1952. He went from "cookie mixer" to Vice President of Sales, also working in Trade Relations and Operations, as well as being a partial owner for a few years. Bob's career spanned 38 plus years at Van de Kamp's. Bob was involved in many of the food industry associations, such as WAFC, CGA, SCGA, and Illuminators. Community activities included Rotary, Elks Clubs, Catholic Church youth activities, National Conference of Christians and Jews, Little League, and Pop Warner. Bob enjoyed sports of all kinds, but especially golf. He was a member of several golf clubs, including Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, of which he also served as President. A memorial service will be held at Christ of the Desert Chapel, 73441 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert, on March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation in Bob's name to Braille Institute, 70251 Ramon Road, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019