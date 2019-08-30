Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Fields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Fields Obituary
April 17, 1927 - August 27, 2019 Burbank – Bob Fields passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. After enjoying very rewarding careers in both the teaching field as well as the stock brokerage business for the majority of his working years, he retired to enjoy tending to his most impressive garden, accentuated with azaleas, succulents, and hummingbirds. He always had a cat or two (or three on hand), and at the time of his passing, he had recently adopted Snowball who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private service for friends is scheduled at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now