April 17, 1927 - August 27, 2019 Burbank – Bob Fields passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. After enjoying very rewarding careers in both the teaching field as well as the stock brokerage business for the majority of his working years, he retired to enjoy tending to his most impressive garden, accentuated with azaleas, succulents, and hummingbirds. He always had a cat or two (or three on hand), and at the time of his passing, he had recently adopted Snowball who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private service for friends is scheduled at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019