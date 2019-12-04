Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Robert Laurence Thomas Obituary
Robert Laurence Thomas, 83, of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully in Cedars-Sinai Hospital on November 24, 2019, following a brief bout with cancer. He was born in Los Angeles on July 4, 1936, to Laurence Rees and Emma Louise Lamle Thomas. He graduated from UCLA and fulfilled a professional career as an electrical engineer, often working on defense-related projects. He was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. He was also an enthusiastic and skilled genealogist. He was kind, compassionate, generous and friendly to all, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; he has no descendants, but is survived by numerous cousins and James Kirk, his partner of 35 years. A Celebration of Life visitation, service, and interment will be held on Thursday, December 5, beginning at 12 noon in the Rainbow Chapel of Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 4, 2019
