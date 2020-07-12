May 16, 1970 - July 5, 2020 To be a companion of Robert Lee Amick, Jr. was to share in his quiet strength. Rob's considerate nature, sense of humor and positive attitude endeared him to all. After fighting a courageous battle with cancer, on July 5, 2020, Rob found his peace in the comfort of his home, surrounded with love by family and friends.Rob was born on May 16, 1970 in Lancaster, California to Sylvia (Torres) Amick and Robert Amick. In 2005 he married his wife Arlene Amick and on October 19, 2006, they joyfully welcomed the birth of their twin boys, Collin and Ian.Aside from his devotion to his wife and family, Rob loved Manchester United and loved driving. A number of his closest friends later in his life were members of the R Gruppe; Rob became a member in 2016.Rob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Amick, father-in-law, James Elder, grandparents, John & Cecile Amick, Anthony & Virginia Torres, and his infant nephew Ian Geoffrey Durboraw. He is survived by his wife Arlene, his cherished sons Ian and Collin, mother Sylvia Amick, sisters Catherine Amick and Sandie Durboraw, (Geoff), their children Rachel & Clay, Mother-in-law Rachel Buckmelter (Jeffrey), sister-in-laws Hannah Elder Buffington, (Benji), Sarah Elder (Justin Bowen Taylor), brothers-in-laws Donovan Elder, (Katy), Kyle Elder (Paige), Duncan Elder, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all of the dedicated doctors and medical team who graciously imparted their expertise during his battle with cancer including Dr. Susan Bukata, Dr Sant Chawla & Dr. Arun Singh. We were especially blessed to have met a true angel on this journey, Dr. Ben Mahdi. Thank you, Dr. Mahdi, for your humanity.For more information on how the family plans to celebrate his life and legacy, please email arleneamick@mac.com.For those wishing to send memorial gifts or flowers, we ask that you consider contributing to the trust fund established to benefit Collin and Ian at GoFundMe.com
"Robert Amick (Palm Desert)".