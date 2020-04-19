|
May 11, 1931 - April 16, 2020 Robert Lee Thaler passed away April 16, 2020 in his sleep and has eternally reunited with his wife and the love of his life, Brigitte, who predeceased him nine years ago. We imagine they are now dancing to a jazzy Herb Albert number. Bob was born May 11, 1931 in Morristown, NJ to Louis and Nettie Thaler who fled Ustrzyki Dohne as children in 1906. He graduated from Rutgers in 1953 with a degree in Political Science and excelled in philosophy often quoting enlightenment from Nietzsche and Kant. He was trained in Crypto Intelligence for the Air Force and sent to Germany where he fell madly in love with Brigitte (Bebe). They were married in Germany on October 21, 1955 and again by American authorities on October 27 celebrating both days for the rest of their lives. Back on the east coast, he declined job offers from the CIA and Meyer Lansky and wound up programming computers for Remington Rand. He joined Security Pacific National Bank in 1963 as an Assistant Vice President in Advanced Systems Planning and was named VP and Administrator of Planning and Development in 1964. In 1968 he headed back to New Jersey to start Growth Industries Computing which sold to Telecredit, then worked at Motivational Industries until 1973 when he was recruited back to SPNB as VP to manage bank planning, becoming EVP of Planning and Marketing. They raised their children, Jeff and Lisa, in Pasadena, then later South Pasadena, all the while having gourmet dinner parties, big family celebrations and annual visits to Germany. They also raised Dagmar, Brigitte's sister, who came from Germany to live with them when she was 16. Another sister came for six months and sister Annette moved from Brooklyn to be nearby. Bob and Bebe taught us all how to entertain and fill our lives with good food, good drink, ambiance and love. Bob loved a good story and one of his favorites was when he asked SPNB President and CEO Lloyd Austin why he wasn't taking a bigger salary like all the other bankers in town. Lloyd's response, "because if I give myself a raise, every SOB in the place would want one." He was impressed by Lloyd's modesty and commitment to his employees and was particularly tickled when Lloyd's grandson became his son in law. A few years after his wife passed, he moved into MonteCedro with his dog Gina and was popular among the residents, even though he kept to himself. He loved his family to no end. His older sister, Evelyn, was a role model and he was so proud of her kids, Carl and Ricky. He is survived by his son Jeff and his family of Sheryl, Morgan and Dustin Thaler and his daughter Lisa and her family of Bill, Amanda and Riley Mathies, lots of wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews and so many great friends and neighbors. He embraced all of his wife's sisters, Dagmar, Annette, Elke and Nortrud and treated their children as his own grandchildren. Bob and Bebe remain forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020