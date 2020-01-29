Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakwood Memorial Cemetery
22601 Lassen Street
Chatsworth, CA
Robert LeRoy Sampson

Robert LeRoy Sampson Obituary
May 10, 1933 - January 18, 2020
Robert LeRoy Sampson, born May 10, 1933, passed peacefully on January 18, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA. A life-long resident of Chatsworth/West Hills, Robert enjoyed a 50-plus-year acting career spanning over 150 movie and television productions, including Re-Animator, The Dark Side of the Moon, Robot Jox, and many theatre and commercial productions. He is survived by partner Richard Witt, daughter Rebecca Lowi (Ralph), brother Orwyn (Diane), and sister Joyce Yamahata (Scott), two grandsons, nine nieces and nephews, as well as many family members and friends.
Services will be Thursday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the West Valley Animal Shelter or LA Animal Rescue.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
