1/1
Robert Leslie Gnaizda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 6, 1936 - July 11, 2020 Robert Gnaizda, a pioneering civil rights lawyer, died on July 11, 2020 in San Francisco, surrounded by loving family. He was 83.Robert, known by friends and colleagues as Bob, was an exceptional man: a fighter for justice, an advocate for the underdog, a family man, and an insatiable lover of chocolate.He is most known for his five decades of work as a public interest attorney. His lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department in the 1970s forced an end to their discriminatory hiring and promotion, and paved the way for nationwide integration of women and minorities in public institutions.Throughout his career, he fought for the economic empowerment of communities of color, brought together diverse groups of community organizations, and was a mentor to the next generation of leaders.But more important to Bob than his long and celebrated career was his family. Bob was a loving, supportive husband to his wife, Claudia Viek-who has been his partner in social justice activism. Bob has two sons, for whom he was an incredible father. He gave them his time, his support, and his love of debate and math. He is survived by his wife, his sons Josh and Matt Gnaizda, and his granddaughter August Gnaizda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved