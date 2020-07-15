August 6, 1936 - July 11, 2020 Robert Gnaizda, a pioneering civil rights lawyer, died on July 11, 2020 in San Francisco, surrounded by loving family. He was 83.Robert, known by friends and colleagues as Bob, was an exceptional man: a fighter for justice, an advocate for the underdog, a family man, and an insatiable lover of chocolate.He is most known for his five decades of work as a public interest attorney. His lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department in the 1970s forced an end to their discriminatory hiring and promotion, and paved the way for nationwide integration of women and minorities in public institutions.Throughout his career, he fought for the economic empowerment of communities of color, brought together diverse groups of community organizations, and was a mentor to the next generation of leaders.But more important to Bob than his long and celebrated career was his family. Bob was a loving, supportive husband to his wife, Claudia Viek-who has been his partner in social justice activism. Bob has two sons, for whom he was an incredible father. He gave them his time, his support, and his love of debate and math. He is survived by his wife, his sons Josh and Matt Gnaizda, and his granddaughter August Gnaizda.



