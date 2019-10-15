|
Bob Levey, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home surrounded by his family on October 7, 2019. He was 94. Born in Augusta, Wisconsin, on March 11, 1925, Bob was the only child of Frank and Rose Levey. His family moved to Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he grew up. At 18 he was inducted into the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Signalman during WWII. Bob then graduated from The University of Minnesota (1950) with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Humanities and Political Science. Shortly thereafter, Bob moved to Los Angeles where he married the love of his life, Leah Levey. He worked for Los Angeles County for twenty-seven years, starting his career as a Probation Officer. After he received his law degree in 1970, he spent a decade as a Public Defender, followed by three years as a Supervising Deputy Public Defender. After retiring in 1983, he continued working as a Mediator for the Los Angeles City Attorney Office Dispute Resolution Program. Throughout his life, Bob had an unrelenting passion for politics and social justice. Bob also loved Barbeque. He and his two lifelong friends from Minnesota co-owned The Village Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Studio City for ten years, and his family has fond memories of his famous backyard barbeques. Nothing gave Bob more joy than his family, his poodles, and the UCLA Bruins – he never missed a game. Bob is survived by his children, Andrea Halloran and Michael Breskin, his granddaughters, Ashley Halloran and Jessica Goldman, and his group of best friends from the "Y," who he religiously met for breakfast every Saturday for the past 40 years. Bob's memorial service will take place Thursday, October 17 at 2pm, at Leo Baeck Temple, 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 15, 2019