June 26, 1925 - September 5, 2020 Robert passed away on Sep 5, 2020. He was born in Buffalo NY and was a Marine Corp Veteran of World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he took over Leeds Jewelers, the family jewelry business in Dunkirk NY, eventually moving to Southern California in 1977 to open Jensen Talbert and Roberts Jewelers in Torrance CA. Robert manufactured and sold high end jewelry for more than 60 years, retiring in 2010. He lived with his wife, Marilyn Hill Levy until her death in 2013.He is survived by his three children; Larry Levy (Newport Beach CA), Jill L Stolt (Rochester NY) and Jeffrey & Rhonda Levy (Manalapan NJ) with eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.Robert was laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar CA on Sunday September 13, 2020 in a ceremony attended by his immediate family.For a complete Obituary go to http://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9349181