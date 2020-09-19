1/1
Robert Mark Levy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 26, 1925 - September 5, 2020 Robert passed away on Sep 5, 2020. He was born in Buffalo NY and was a Marine Corp Veteran of World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he took over Leeds Jewelers, the family jewelry business in Dunkirk NY, eventually moving to Southern California in 1977 to open Jensen Talbert and Roberts Jewelers in Torrance CA. Robert manufactured and sold high end jewelry for more than 60 years, retiring in 2010. He lived with his wife, Marilyn Hill Levy until her death in 2013.He is survived by his three children; Larry Levy (Newport Beach CA), Jill L Stolt (Rochester NY) and Jeffrey & Rhonda Levy (Manalapan NJ) with eight Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.Robert was laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar CA on Sunday September 13, 2020 in a ceremony attended by his immediate family.For a complete Obituary go to http://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9349181

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
9496442700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pacific View Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved