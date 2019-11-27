Home

Robert Masaru GOKA

Robert Masaru GOKA Obituary
June 19, 1936 - November 18, 2019 Robert M. Goka, 83-year-old, Northridge resident peacefully passed away on November 18th . He is survived by wife, Amy Goka; son, Jeff (Janet) Goka; daughter, Jeni (Joe) Marchisotto; grandchildren, Mason, Jordan, Emma, Brandon; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.Private visitation was held on November 24th at the FUKUI Mortuary, Chapel in the Garden. 707 E. Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90012.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 27, 2019
