1932 - November 10, 2019 Robert Maurice Moline passed away Nov.10 at Cedars-Sinai. He is missed by his heartbroken kids Brenda and Eric, grandchildren Casey Jody and Heather, and sister Edie and daughter-in-law Beth with extended family and dear friends.Bob was born in 1932 in Chicago and later moved to So. Cal with family, graduating from San Bernardino HS. He served in the Army and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1957 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. An engineer for 40 years, he was a loving hands-on father beside wife JoEllen. In his spare time he enjoyed playing sports and backpacking, and after retiring he enjoyed watching ballgames and TCM.Services for Bob will be at noon Monday 1/6/20: Church of the Visitation in Westchester 6561 W. 88th St. LA, CA 90045. Reception to follow.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019
