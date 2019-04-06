|
March 24, 1949 - March 11, 2019 Survived by his brothers, Ron and Ken; sister Judy Zweig and brother-in-law Stefan; nieces, Jenna and Lily. Bob died peacefully surrounded by his siblings. Bob graduated from Palisades High School '67, UCLA '71 and Southwestern Law School. He was confirmed at Leo Baeck Temple. Bob enjoyed living in London, New York and Manhattan Beach. He practiced family law in Los Angeles for many years. During his retirement one of his favorite places in LA was Holmby Park where he and his dog Ally spent many happy afternoons with dear friends. Bob was a kind and loving friend and family member, he will be remembered for his big heart.
