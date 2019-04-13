Home

Robert Michael Medina Jr. Obituary
December 30, 1964 - April 9, 2019 Born in Los Angeles, CA, he moved to South Pasadena, CA, at the age of one year old. Robert attended South Pasadena High School, participating in playing football and a South Pas Yell-Leader. Most of his life was spent in South Pasadena, moving to Long Beach, CA, in 2015. Robert's education included Pasadena City College, University of Southern California in addition to Administration of Justice, Short Fiction Writing at Long Beach City College. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Robert Michael Medina Sr., and Trinidad Medina. He is survived by his two sisters, Denise Medina Tutwiler and Michelle Medina; nieces and nephew, Andrea, Marla, Jason and wife Sarah, great-nephews Gabriel, Elijah, and great-niece Elara.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
