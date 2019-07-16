|
|
OLODORT, ROBERT1946-2019Bob died peacefully on July 3rd after a 5 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. A native of Los Angeles, Bob was born to Adele and Abram Olodort. He attended Hamilton High, UCBerkeley, and UCLA Film School. Always curious and creative, Bob became an Inventor. Among his many accomplishments were the SmartLabel printer and the Stowaway foldup keyboard. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, son David and sister Carol(Alan)Ostroff. We will always remember his quick wit and the sparkle in his eyes.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019