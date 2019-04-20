September 5, 1920 - March 30, 2019 Robert P. (Bob) Malcolm passed away March 30, 2019 at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois (née Miller, d.1991), and is survived by his daughter Susan Malcolm (Clancy Gehrke) of Cohasset, CA, and son Robert Malcolm (Jane) of Austin, TX; three grandchildren, Doug and Katie Malcolm and Connor Gehrke, and two great-grandchildren, Miller and Hayes Malcolm. Born in Seattle, WA, September 5, 1920, Bob grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Fairfax HS. He received his BA from Occidental College in 1943 and Master's in Education from the University of Southern California. Bob was part of the "Greatest Generation," served in the US Navy during WWII and participated in the D-Day landing at Normandy Beach. Bob spent his career in the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher, Boys Vice Principal and Principal in a number of junior and senior high schools, retiring in 1979. He was affectionately known by his students as 'Uncle Bob' for his passionate belief in supporting kids. In his later life, Bob travelled the world, donated his time to the Salvation Army and was always "on the go." Known as the "energizer bunny" to his grandkids – Bob lived a full and active life. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019