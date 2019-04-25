August 29, 1927 - April 16, 2019 Robert Paul Vircsik, Architect and Building Project Manager for 39 years at Times Mirror Corp. with close ties to its founding Chandler family, passed away peacefully, in Santa Maria CA where he lived, on April 16, 2019, he was 91.Born in Phoenixville PA in 1927, Bob graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1945 with the respect and friendship of his fellow classmates "Not merely a chip off the old block, but the old block itself". Bob proudly entered the Navy Air Combat Crew in 1945 and after an honorable discharge, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he received a Bachelor's of Architecture. In 1964 Bob moved to California with his wife Joanne and their four children, Paul, Andrew, Anne and Stephen; though Bob and Joanne divorced years later, they remained friends. While at Times Mirror Corp. he met and married Penny Bender, also from Times Mirror. The two spent vacations traveling the world and continued their adventures cruising in retirement. Bob is survived by his four children and two grandchildren Samantha and Emily. He is loved by all who knew him and though he was proud to say he was the oldest living Vircsik, we wish we could have heard his laughter longer. His funeral will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Humane Society in memory of Bob Vircsik Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019