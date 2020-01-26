Home

Robert "Bob" Piatak

October 21, 1946 - January 20, 2020 Robert "Bob" Piatak aka "Boomer" has left this earth to go home to the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Born in Kenmore, NY. He moved to California in the late 60's to pursue a career at ABC TV, that lasted 33 years. Kind, religious, with a good sense of humor. He spent his later years enjoying life and volunteering. He was a proud member of the Burbank Sunrise Rotary. His sendoff is Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles at 1:30PM.Survived by his wife Janice and sister Elaine and her wonderful family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020
