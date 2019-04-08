Resources More Obituaries for Robert Spatz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert R Spatz

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert R. Spatz, loving father, Naval Aviator and aeronautical engineer, passed away of natural causes on March 31, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Abie, Nebraska on Oct. 6, 1923, he was the son of James L. Spatz and Marie Rose Voboril. After graduating from David City High School in 1941, Robert enlisted in the US Navy where he became a plank holder on the USS Midway aircraft carrier.



After serving as an aircraft structures mechanic on the Midway, Bob pursued his wings at NAS Pensacola and became a Naval Aviator with fighter squadron VF-32, where he was known as "Tooey" Spatz. He married Jo Clare Thomas of Clarendon, Arkansas, in 1953 and at the close of the Korean conflict, Bob entered the Naval Reserves and attended Tri-State College, Indiana, for his Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering (1955). Following Bob's matriculation, the Spatzs settled in the Los Angeles area where Bob enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as Project Engineer at Northrop Aircraft in Hawthorne, California, working extensively on the F-5 and T-38 fighter-trainer aircrafts.



After his retirement from Northrop in the 1990s, Bob moved to Mission, Texas, where he enjoyed traveling, dancing, big band music and continuing his life-long love of learning. Bob is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Spatz of Torrance, CA, and nieces Elizabeth (Betty) Betzen, Phyllis Byers, and Genie Stratman. Bob is pre-deceased by parents, his brothers Jimmy and Edwin, and sisters Gladys and Marian.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 13th 2019 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, Nebraska, with Father Ronald Homes officiating. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 8, 2019