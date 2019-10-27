|
May 26, 1957 - October 2, 2019 On Oct. 2, Robert died peacefully after a two-year valiant battle with cancer. He fought with great strength, courage, faith and hope. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a major in vocal studies, Robert had a beautiful tenor voice as well as wonderful humor and an unforgettable infectious laugh. Further, he was extraordinarily generous and a tender and loving soul! Robert worked at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in the Season Ticket Office. For many years, he was known only by a telephone voice so it is hoped his devoted subscribers, now knowing of his passing, can honor him in their memories or other preferred ways. Born in Newport Beach to Amador and Gabriela Ramos, Robert is survived by brothers Lee (Barbara) and Samuel Ramos; a niece, Lisa Medvene (Paul), children Jack and Chase; a nephew Toby Ramos, one child, Sahvana. A public Memorial Service and reception will occur on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 PM at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 6817 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Per Robert's wishes, donations in his honor can be made to Cancer Support Community L.A., 1990 S. Bundy Dr., Station 110, Los Angeles, CA 90025 and the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019