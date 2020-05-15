Robert Rush (Bob) Chandler, aged 72, of Ventura, passed away in the early hours of May 2nd, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. to Herbert and Dorothy (Dowd) Chandler on June 27th, 1947. He was a Vietnam combat veteran who served honorably in the Navy aboard the USS Constitution. Bob graduated with his M.D. from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1979 and moved to Ventura for residency. Bob practiced medicine for 33 years, the majority of that time as an emergency physician in Southern California before retiring in 2015. He was a longtime LA Lakers fan and loved watching their games; he especially enjoyed watching them beat the Boston Celtics. For the last several years he has enjoyed volunteering with the Ventura High School boys and girls basketball teams who knew him as 'Doc', and being on hand to treat any injuries suffered by players. Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Denise Chandler, of Ventura. He is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Chandler (Los Angeles), daughter and son-in-law Lindsey & Geoff Gilbert (Seattle), son Cameron Chandler (Ventura) and one granddaughter, Vennela Gilbert (Seattle). In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Ventura County Animal Services, if you wish. Due to the current conditions there will be no immediate service, however if you would like to be notified of any future memorial service, please leave your contact information in the Joseph P Reardon guestbook online at: https://www.currentobituary.com/member/obit/243562
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.