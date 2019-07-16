Home

March 18, 1931 - July 9, 2019 Robert S. Sato of Northridge passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Hawaii, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War and awarded the Purple Heart. Survived by wife, Setsuko; daughters Renee (John) Davidson and Denise (Neal) Noborio; grandchildren Ryan and Jenna Davidson, and Lauryn and Alison Noborio; sister Yuriko Morita of Honolulu; and many nieces and nephews. His final resting place will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019
