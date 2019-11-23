|
|
May 16, 1929 - November 19, 2019 Robert Sachs died peacefully in Rancho. Mirage, Ca.He was born in New York City to Beatrice (nee Levin) and Solomon Sachs. Robert attended NYU (Economics), he was an entrepreneur and innovator who founded a small chain of Arts Supplies stores. In his later years he invested in real estate. He is survived by wife Karola Kristina Rietz, two daughters from a prior marriage, Karen Sachs (partner Elliot Satsky), Claudia Sachs Kremen, four grandsons, Truman Dunn, Hayden Kremen, Emmett Dunn, and Arlo Kremen, his cousin Dr. Diane Sacks, and his favorite feline, Attila.Robert lived life HIS way! He loved people, cherished his friends and adored his family. He will be missed!In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AINITI @ www.ainiti.org Or WELLS BRING HOPE @ www.wellsbringhope.orgA service will be held at Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, CA on 11/24/2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019