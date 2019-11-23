Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sachs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sachs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sachs Obituary
May 16, 1929 - November 19, 2019 Robert Sachs died peacefully in Rancho. Mirage, Ca.He was born in New York City to Beatrice (nee Levin) and Solomon Sachs. Robert attended NYU (Economics), he was an entrepreneur and innovator who founded a small chain of Arts Supplies stores. In his later years he invested in real estate. He is survived by wife Karola Kristina Rietz, two daughters from a prior marriage, Karen Sachs (partner Elliot Satsky), Claudia Sachs Kremen, four grandsons, Truman Dunn, Hayden Kremen, Emmett Dunn, and Arlo Kremen, his cousin Dr. Diane Sacks, and his favorite feline, Attila.Robert lived life HIS way! He loved people, cherished his friends and adored his family. He will be missed!In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AINITI @ www.ainiti.org Or WELLS BRING HOPE @ www.wellsbringhope.orgA service will be held at Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, CA on 11/24/2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -