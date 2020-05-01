August 31, 1931 - April 23, 2020 Robert Sewall Goodell, 88, died peacefully at home of natural causes on April 23, 2020 with his daughters at his side.Bob was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 31, 1931 to Grace Elizabeth (nee Behrensmeyer) and Harvey Leeper Goodell. The oldest of three brothers, he grew up in Dayton, Ohio, spending summers and holidays with family in Quincy, Illinois. He graduated from Fairview-White High School in 1949 where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. As a senior, he earned the highest score in the state of Ohio in Social Studies. From 1949-1953, Bob attended Northwestern University where he earned a BA in Mechanical Engineering. A middle distance runner on the Northwestern track team, he put himself through college on an ROTC scholarship and by working as the house manager for his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha.On his 21st birthday, he met the love of his life, Sallie Lou Smith, on a blind date in New York City arranged by their aunts. It was love at first sight and they were married the following year. They enjoyed a 63-year marriage before Sallie passed away in 2017.Following graduation from Northwestern, Bob served three years in the US Navy as a gunnery officer on destroyers in the Pacific fleet. An officer on the USS Floyd B. Parks when it collided with another ship, Bob was credited with helping to pull some of his crewmates out of the water following that collision.After the Navy, Bob received an MBA from Harvard University. After a brief stint in Ohio, Bob and Sallie moved in 1960 to the San Fernando Valley where Bob took a job with Litton Industries before beginning a long and successful career at Teledyne Inc. as a group executive, including 20 years as President of Teledyne Inet in Torrance.Bob and Sallie raised their four children in Canoga Park and Woodland Hills. Both were active in the Haynes Street School PTA. Bob was a dedicated YMCA volunteer and a Gray-Y and Indian Guide leader. He also served as the business manager for the local little league. Bob always made time to attend his children's sporting events, dance recitals, motocross races, and band competitions.Throughout his life Bob was an avid reader, favoring mysteries and historical non-fiction. He instilled his love of books and intellectual curiosity in all of his children. He loved to play golf and was a dedicated sports fan; he particularly enjoyed following college football – his favorite teams to cheer on were the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. During his retirement, Bob spent several years participating in the Sage program at Cal State Northridge studying topics from Russian literature to history to political science. He also loved getting together with several of his retired work colleagues to play bridge at a standing game at the Woodland Hills Country Club.Bob and Sallie moved to Davis shortly before Sallie's death in 2017. Bob enjoyed living at Carlton Senior Living of Davis and being closer to family. Bob was preceded in death by: his parents, Grace and Harvey; his brother, Harvey Charles Goodell; his son, Robert Charles Goodell; and his beloved wife, Sallie.Bob is survived by daughters Ann ter Haar (Wiete) and Mary Hayakawa (Greg), son David Goodell (Silvia), and daughter-in-law Suzanne Barker Goodell. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Carolyn Goodell; William Goodell; Mia ter Haar (Dillon); Elise ter Haar (Dan); Julia Sachdev (Shiv); Charlotte ter Haar (Emil); Robbie Goodell; Russell Goodell; Devon Hayakawa; James Hayakawa; and Jordan Hayakawa. He was also blessed to have met his five great grandchildren.A memorial service to celebrate Bob's rich and full life will be postponed until a time we can gather together. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bob's name to the West Valley YMCA at ymcala.org or another charity of your choice.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 1 to May 10, 2020.