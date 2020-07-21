June 24, 1941 - July 10, 2020 Bob was born in Los Angeles and resided here his entire 79 years. He graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, a proud "Tandakoan" the class of Summer 1959. He then attended Los Angeles Trade-Tech College, and later served six years in the Army Reserves.Bob married his high school sweetheart, Linda Sibitt and they were married just short of 58 years. Together they had two loving sons, Jeffrey Scott and Gary Stuart, who graduated from UCLA and UCSB respectively. Jeffrey and Gary graduated and received their JD's together from Santa Clara University School of Law. Both are practicing attorneys.Jeffrey and his wife Tamara have three children, Max, Olivia and Athena. Gary and his wife Robyn have one son, Daniel. Bob was very close to and adored by his grandchildren.Bob worked in air freight management and convention sales for over 30 years.His air freight clients included Columbia Records, Warner, Electra and Atlantic ("WEA") Records and Arista Records. Bob considered working with the record business to be fun, and not actual work, because he loved music and the entertainment business. He later worked as a logistics coordinator for large conventions in Los Angeles and Orange County, and traveled with his clients to Hawaii, Nashville and to the annual COMDEX trade show in Las Vegas.Following his retirement from the logistics business, Bob was solicited by his son, Gary, to assist in the business management side of his law firm, where he worked for the next 15 years.Bob was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His motto was everything for his family. He was loved by all. His family was his life.



