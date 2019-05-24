Home

December 11, 1928 - May 24, 2018 In loving memory of Robert Sokoloff, our husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. Even though it has been one year since you left us, time has not healed the emptiness your absence has created in our lives. We miss your larger-than-life persona and your comforting presence. Rest in peace-we love you every day, every hour. Maxine, Sharon, Diann, Steve, Bruce, Paul, Dina, Brandon, Cori, Dylan, Ben, Sophia & Mia
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019
