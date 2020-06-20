It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and friend. The son of Sarah and Leo he was a proud native Angeleno, growing up in Echo Park. Born 4-26-39 he was a graduate of Fairfax High School, winter class of '57. After a tour of duty in the Pacific with the US Navy he enrolled in the Art Center College of Design, where he majored in Advertising Art Direction and graduated with honors. Robert met Sharon in San Francisco in the early '60's when they were on vacation. He was excited to be hired by N.W. Ayer, the oldest ad agency in America; after a storybook wedding, off to Philadelphia they went. His innate marketing skills served him well as he worked on major accounts: Bulova watches, United Airlines, Teflon, etc. He even snagged a Clio (the Oscar of the ad world). Eventually, he ran his own Creative Service in West Hollywood where he produced many computer related magazine ads, including Samtron -for which he gleaned readership awards. A lover of the outdoors he took pride in the park-like yard he cultivated from weeds, spending days & nights gazing at the sun & moon shadows trying to achieve the best habitat for his plants & trees. He rushed to Mammoth Lakes every vacation to try out some of the many fishing rods he spent hours building. He wouldn't say no to a party boat out of Redondo or dropping a line at a pier. Unfortunately for him, Cary always landed the fish. Another weekend hobby he relished in the early days was "showing" his beloved corded Puli, Abib, at local dog shows, winning many awards. In later years he found solace in water color painting and loved telling stories of his past-especially about people close to him, with emphasis on authenticity. He so admired Leslee's gifts with sculpture, photography & the arts; and Cary's fishery talents, especially oysters and his business acumen. By far, his greatest pleasure was from his children and his granddaughters who always lit up his life. His wife of 56 years, Sharon, daughter, Leslee, son, Cary, daughter-in-law, Jennifer and their twins, Anna & Laura survive him.



