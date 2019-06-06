Resources More Obituaries for Robert Johnston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Sumner (Bob) Johnston

On May 9th, 2019, Robert Sumner Johnston, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Rialto, CA, from complications of diabetes. He was a loving and proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jo, and their five children: Robert (Karen), Richard (Brenda), Mary Lou, Judith (Kevin Hoffman, fiancé) and Jeffrey. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsay (Scott) Crim, Kevin (Cadie) Johnston, Corey Johnston, Kyle Johnston, Sarah Johnston, Katherine Johnston and Rachel Johnston, as well as great-grandfather to five. He is survived by his beloved sister, Joanie Knoll, and by his loving sister-in-law, Mary (Joseph) Indenbaum. His brothers, William and James, predeceased him. Bob was born on October 2nd, 1926 in Normal, IL, to Vance and Lucille Johnston. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood growing up in the small community of Bloomington-Normal. He attended Normal High School, where he participated in the Air Cadets. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1945-46, during the last phase of WWII. After the family moved to Pasadena, CA, Bob attended Pasadena City College (PCC), where he became an outstanding southpaw pitcher and set a school record for most wins during the 1948 baseball season. That same year, he was named Southern California Junior College Baseball Player of the Year by the Helms Athletic Foundation. He was subsequently inducted into the PCC Sports Hall of Fame in 1961. After graduating from PCC, he enrolled and played baseball at Santa Barbara State College (now UC Santa Barbara), where he also set a then school record for most wins. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Jo Ryan, and started to work for National Life Insurance Company. In 1957, he began work as an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance in Pasadena, CA, and worked for them until his retirement in 1992. He was very proud of the 35 years that he spent with State Farm, and made many lifelong friends during his time with the company. Bob raised his family in Temple City, CA, and was a strong supporter of Temple City sports programs. After retiring from work, fishing and travel became his primary activities. He had long enjoyed family vacations in the High Sierras and he continued to visit the Bishop/Mammoth area, whenever he could. Later in life, one of his greatest pleasures was going bass fishing with his nephew, Vance, at Lake Alamo in Arizona. Bob was a huge sports fan and he enthusiastically rooted for the Chicago Cubs and UCLA Bruins. He also loved to share jokes and puns and was always on the lookout for new ones. Bob was a generous blood donor and during his lifetime he donated 35 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. He will be remembered as a good friend and a kind and decent man who was always trying to make his corner of the world a better place. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 16, 2019