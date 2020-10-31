Rev. Robert T. Walsh, S.J., former chancellor of Loyola Marymount University, died Oct. 24, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, California, after a brief illness. He was 70. For more than 30 years, Father Walsh was an important and beloved figure in Catholic education in California. His commitment to the intellectual rigor of Jesuit education and his ministerial service fortified the leadership of St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco, Loyola High School in Los Angeles and later LMU. During his 13 years at Loyola as principal and then president, Father Walsh advanced the school's Jesuit identity, while expanding its ethnic diversity and female presence in teaching roles. At LMU, Father Walsh was executive director of the School of Education's Center for Catholic Education, leading the creation and implementation of innovative programs in the areas of leadership development, teacher preparation, research, professional development and outreach. Father Walsh became LMU's chancellor in June 2018, strengthening the spiritual and financial connections with and within L.A.'s Catholic community. A fifth-generation Californian, Father Walsh joined the Jesuits in 1968 after graduating from St. Ignatius Prep. He was ordained in 1980. He is survived by his mother, Maryjane, his three brothers, Jim, Paul and Greg, and numerous nieces and nephews.



