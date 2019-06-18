It is with great sadness that Gagosian announces the death of Robert Therrien, at the age of seventy-one, on Monday, June 17, just weeks after his acclaimed exhibition at our San Francisco gallery. Time and again, Robert altered our sense of reality by reimagining and reinventing the most commonplace objects in two and three dimensions with an uncanny accuracy. Robert-Bob to his friends-spent most of his time researching and making art at his studio, which grew to be a fabled fixture in downtown Los Angeles and straddled the line between fantasy and reality, like much of his work. Throughout his career, Bob expressed his singular and enigmatic genius through an impeccable attention to detail, a transformative imagination with regard to scale, and an ability to translate the oft-overlooked into his own vision of beauty. His art resides in many permanent institutions worldwide, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; The Broad, Los Angeles; Museum of Modern Art, New York; Tate Modern, London; Glenstone, Potomac, MD; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Centre Pompidou, Paris; and Kunstmuseum Basel. Larry Gagosian Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 18 to June 23, 2019