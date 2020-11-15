November 6, 1947 - October 31, 2020 Born in Kingsburg, CA, Tomás was born to Fidel and Dolores Olmos. Growing up working in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, he was part of the first Latinos who integrated public universities during the 1960s, graduating from UCSB and Boalt Hall. Tomás never stopped championing legal rights for the disenfranchised, at CRLA, the Western Center on Law and Poverty, U.S. EEOC, Legal Aid Foundation and Allred Maroko & Goldberg.He volunteered as Board member, Dean, and professor of Constitutional Law and Evidence at People's College of the Law, teaching students such as Maria Elena Durazo, Gil Cedillo and Antonio VillaraigosaTomás was an activist his entire life, a commitment he passed on to his children. He is survived by his wife Dolores Leal, children Xochitl, Jaime, Joaquin, grandchildren Cruz and Adelina, and siblings Fidel Jr, Dolores, Frank, Edward and Mary Olmos.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store