May 26, 1931 - February 20, 2019 Robert Toshio Middo, M.D., a well-respected physician in the Whittier area, passed away on February 20, 2019 in Visalia, CA. Robert, or Bob as he was fondly known, graduated from UCLA and Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine with top honors. He was a board certified physician of Internal Medicine and once served as Chief of Medicine at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital. He was a longtime member of the Suburban Optimist Club and belonged to the Friendly Hills Country Club for over 30 years. In his free time, he loved to golf, fish and spend time with his family in the outdoors. Upon his retirement, you would often find him tying flies to go fishing the streams with his wife and or golfing with his buddies. He was preceded in death by his late wife, June. He was a loving father to Robert (Jann) Middo, Kathryn (Gerald) Murch, Paul (Joy) Middo and Amy (Dr. Allen) Denison and leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Amanda (Chase) Weller, Adam (Rei) and Andy Denison, Erinn, Alyssa, Kirstyn and Bryce Middo. He also leaves behind his younger sister, Kazue Middo. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia , CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019