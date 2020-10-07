July 17, 1931 - September 30, 2020 Robert V. Cahill was born to John J Cahill, and Nellie McHale who immigrated from Ireland. They settled in Washington, D.C. Bob attended St. John's College High School and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service; he graduated in 1953. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1953 to 1955. He attended Georgetown University Law School, graduating in two years in 1957. Bob was convinced that communications was going to be a booming field and took a job at The National Association of Broadcasters where he served as the Assistant General Counsel from 1957 to 1965 under the NAB President. In 1964 he joined the FCC Complaints Division. He served as Administrative Assistant and Legal Advisor to the Chairman, 1966-1969. Dean Burch named Bob his Administrative Assistant and Legal Counsel, White House and Congressional Liaison Office, 1969-1971. Bob moved to Los Angeles when A. Jerrold Perenchio hired him as General Counsel to National Subscription Television, then to Embassy Communications, Inc. and Tandem Productions as the General Counsel and Vice President. Bob served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Univision and Chartwell Partners LLC where he was instrumental in helping to build Univision into a multi-faceted media company. As Univision grew, Bob was named Vice Chairman in 2001 to help lead the expansion of the core broadcasting business and meet the fast-growing demand for Spanish language news and entertainment. Bob played basketball, was an accomplished horseback rider and tennis player. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and walked miles on the strand beach path. Bob retired in 2015. He lived in Palos Verdes California. He is survived by his wife, Diana Deming Cahill, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Due to covid, the ceremony will be private. If you wish, please donate to a charity of your choice
.