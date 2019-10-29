Home

July 22, 1924 - October 15, 2019 Born in Buhl, Minnesota, Bob Miller died of Alzheimer's at age 95 in Palos Verdes, CA. A Harvard Physics major at 18, a cellist for the Harvard Orchestra at 19, a WW2 weather-radar research lieutenant for the Army Air Corps in his early 20s, and a cum laude Harvard Business School graduate at 25, Bob's life began with discipline and zeal and never let up. For his first 35 post-war years, Bob served in a multitude of high-technology management positions with Ford Motor Company, Raytheon and TRW. Upon professional retirement in his early 60s, Bob spent the next 30 years of his amazing vocational life as a non-salaried founder and president of the Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay, nurturing that institution from infancy into a nationally-recognized professional symphony that thrives to this day. Bob is survived by his sons Philip, Stephen, and Peter, and his daughter-in-law Angie. As so justly deserved for a man of such remarkable accomplishments, Bob was blessed with his last wish: to die peacefully in his home, under the compassionate care of two full-time, live-in family caregivers. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1 PM, at The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Neighborhood Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
