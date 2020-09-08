1/
Robert W. Postma
Robert W Postma, age 88, of Westchester, CA passed away Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020 at UCLA Medical Center, in Los Angeles, CA. Bob was born August 16th, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to parents, John and Grace Postma. He earned his BS from Illinois Institute of Technology and MS from UCLA and worked extensively as a Mechanical Engineer in several prestigious firms including Rocketdyne and Aerospace Corporation. He was a talented and dedicated engineer, inventor, researcher, mentor, and a caring friend to many. A generous and kindhearted man, his gentle smile warmed people's hearts. As a respected member of the Episcopal Church, Bob valued his faith and found satisfaction sharing it with fellow Episcopalians. He also enthusiastically embraced the outdoors through skiing, camping, hiking, backpacking, golfing and surfing, sharing many adventures with those close to him. His passion extended to classical music, old movies, and both new and classic cars. Bob's dedication to country led him to active duty in the Army from 1954 to 1956, followed by his service in the reserves. He is survived by his loving partner and friend, Sharyl and her family; sister-in-law, Fran Postma; nieces, Cindy Postma and her family, Monica Legros and her family, and Joy Honda; cousins, Suzanne Magro, Gianna Kraft; and beloved relatives, dear friends, cherished neighbors and esteemed colleagues. He is preceded in death by his brother, James, his special aunts, Agnes, Gene, Anne and his parents.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
