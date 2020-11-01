December 14, 1925 - October 27, 2020 Robert Walter Scheibel passed away peacefully at his home in Woodland Hills, California with his loving family at his side. He leaves behind his wife of 73 years Barbara, and their sons Dean (Susie), Ian (Margo), daughter K.C. Fox, and their grandson, Dylan Fox.Bob, as he was known to most, was born in Youngstown, Ohio. At age three he and his parents, Gloria and Walter, moved to Los Angeles, where he met Barbara June Grundy, also age three. Although it would take another 15 years for love to blossom, the next 75 years would be filled with love and adventure.Bob graduated from Hollywood High School and joined the U. S. Navy in 1944, at the height of WW2. Following Basic Training he was deployed to the USS St. George, a seaplane tender assigned to the United States' operation in the Pacific. He was on that tender during the Battle of Okinawa. When Bob returned home their ensuing relationship led to love and marriage in 1947.After the war Bob attended Los Angeles City College, USC and San Fernando Valley State College (later CSUN). In 1952 he began teaching English and journalism at Canoga Park High School. He also sponsored, at various times, the school newspaper, Hunter's Call; the yearbook, the Utopian, and student government. He was a much-loved teacher there for 17 years, and his witticisms were of some fame ("Scheibel-isms" his students would say).While on sabbatical from CPHS, Bob and Barbara packed up their three kids aged 11, 10 , and 4, ordered a caravan in England and camped their way across western Europe for almost a year, further solidifying a great family relationship. Travel continued to be a major component in the family's lives, with Bob and Barbara traveling to Great Britain almost every year, once the children were grown. While decidedly Anglophiles, their travels took them to many places, including Mexico, Belize, Egypt, and China, making new friendships along the way. Bob enjoyed using his hands; he made time for rebuilding a 1932 Ford hot rod and restoring a 1929 Ford pick-up truck. He used his do-it-yourself knowledge and go-for-it attitude to take on carpentry, masonry and even furniture-making projects-a good eye made for some terrific décor. Bob and Barbara shared a love for bridge. Bob was not only enthusiastic but a capable bridge player. He was a voracious reader and loved the theater, which led Bob and Barbara to hundreds of plays both in Los Angeles and London.In 1969 Bob became the journalism teacher at L.A. Pierce College in Woodland Hills. While at Pierce, the Pierce College Journalism Department prospered, growing five-fold. In 1981 Bob was voted Outstanding Journalism Educator for a two-year college. In 1983 he was named National Two-Year College Distinguished Magazine Advisor by college media advisors, and in 1984 he was named California Community College Journalism Teacher of the Year by the California News Publishers Association. Additionally, Bob became the president of the San Fernando Valley Press Club (1971-72), a member of Sigma Delta Chi (Society of Professional Journalists) and was president of the Journalism Association of of Community Colleges, Southern Section (1974-75.) Thanks to his leadership, and that of the department's other advisors, the Pierce College journalism students won at Southern Section and State journalism competitions for 17 straight years. As involved as he was, it was his joy of teaching and dedication to his students that have kept many students as friends for decades.He was much loved and will be sorely missed by his family and everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, compassion and for his many jokes-most of which were funny. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



